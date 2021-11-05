Transcript for Gas shortages emerge amid fuel pipeline shutdown

The cyber criminal gang accused of shutting down a major US fuel pipeline is now acknowledging the attack. Writing on its website that it's all about money the FBI confirms the group basically Russia known as dark side developed grants somewhere which has crippled the East Coast pipeline. For four days we are preparing for multiple possible contingencies and considering what additional steps may be useful to mitigate any potential disruptions to supply. According to Reuters dark side posted a statement Monday saying it quote never meant to create Havoc. And our goal is to make money and not creating problems for society the hackers will not publicly say how much money they want according to the pipelines owner some manually operated smaller terminals of the line are now up and running again. But the main pipeline is not expected to resume full operations for several more days the economic consequences already being felt. It affects anyone that needs to drive a car to and from work to and from school 200 from a store to get groceries. Experts say the shutdown could extend the recent jump in gas prices. Already up six cents a gallon in the last week. A handful of gas the Asians like this one in North Carolina have run out of fuel and some drivers are now switching not to routines. I usually put in like half a tank just to get back and forth to wired. Obama go ahead and put in a full tank in the got a other car appeared to look at a bill Lann do. The pipeline shutdown also impacting the airline industry overnight American Airlines said some nonstop flights from Charlotte, North Carolina. Will now make stops to think of fuel where it is more abundantly available in the meantime president Biden says he'll be speaking with the Russian president Vladimir Putin about the cyber attack. Given that the hackers are Russian base grew US intelligence has not yet tied Putin's Kremlin to the attack. But some analysts emphasize it's important not to rule anything out. US intelligence has said that these kinds of criminal gangs in Eastern Europe and Russia are tied to Russian intelligence so investigators are going to want to look for the fingerprints of Russian intelligence on this attack. The president did not say when we'll speak to crew in the two though we'll likely be together at the G-7 or NATO summits next month.

