Transcript for Gas stations across Southeast report shortages

Overnight growing concern about the number of gas stations. Running on. Stemming from that cyber attack on a pipeline that supplies nearly half the fuel on the East Coast rival until like six different stations and nobody's got any gas an analyst for tracking firm gas buddy says 40% of metro Atlantic gas stations were without fuel overnight in metro rally North Carolina that number over 50%. And in Wilmington more than 60% of stations reportedly without gas this is potentially the most substantial and damaging attack on US critical infrastructure ever. Gas stations and at least seven states are reporting shortages from Florida to Virginia and supply issues appear to be creeping north according to Bloomberg distributors say they're now getting gas and ration bases in lived in New Jersey where the 5500 mile critical pipeline ends. Cyber attack five days ago forced its operator colonial pipeline to shut down the pipeline causing shortages and sending prices climbing. It was over 96. To 98. A gallon but it's possible by the end of the week it could go another free seven cents it's a lot supply and demand. Colonial is expected to decide today whether it can fully restart the pipeline. But it could still take days for the fuel to reach places impacted by the shut doubt because experts say the fuel moves only five miles per hour through the pipeline. Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm asking people not to panic by much as there. Was no cause for saying sporting toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic there should be no cause for. Hoarding gasoline that the FBI identified a group responsible for the attack as dark side. A gang of hackers based in Russia in a brazen scheme to extort money. US intelligence has not yet tied to Russian government to the attack but former Homeland Security advisor Tom postured says the Kremlin has done little to stop these cyber criminals. The Russian government doesn't it take them down they have a long pattern. Of allowing and sometimes helping the organizations like these like dark side that disrupt the west it pleases them. There interests a line. One congressman is demanding the government regulate crypto currencies which these hackers often demand.

