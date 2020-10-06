Transcript for George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

This morning as statue of Christopher Columbus sitting at the bottom of the lake as George Floyd's death sparks a new movement the removal of what some say are sent. I crowd in Richmond Virginia and knocking the statue down dragging it from a park and throwing it into the water. Nearby a stalemate over this monument to property see the governor wants it gone but a judge has now issued an injunction against its removal. In Jacksonville Florida and Amir ordering all confederate statute removed. And NASCAR driver bubble Wallace now calling for confederate flags to be removed from race track. To John Cochran when their when they come to and asked Burris so it starts was confederate slides get them out of here they have no place warm. It follows an emotional final farewell for George Floyd Tuesday. Friends family members politicians and celebrities packing a church in Houston. I won't just as well Bob broke. Mott big road. His death in police custody in Minneapolis sparking a global outcry over police brutality and racial prejudice. Just hours after the funeral the district attorney's office announced its dropping charges against nearly 800 protesters in Houston. But I think there's a spirit in this city as well as cities across across this country. I mean people. Frustrated they're angry emotions are running high they sell what happened to Josh flawed they don't want to see that repeated. On Capitol Hill the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell asking Tim Scott the Chamber's only black Republican to draft a police reform bill. Of as senator Tim Scott. To lead a group that is. Working on a proposal. To allow lush and to respond. To the obvious. Racial discrimination that we've sane. On full display on our television trains over the less than two weeks. Scott saying he's confident the bill will make its way through congress and include funding for more police body cameras and better training. And it's calls for police reform act go around the country. Other incidents of alleged police brutality are emerging. In New Jersey the attorney general's office releasing video from the may 23 shooting of an unarmed black man scored at. Videos and Gordon in the back of a patrol car. Out engine driver's seat. In the struggle the officer shoots him six times. Lawyers for Gordon spam leaned criticizing new Jersey's attorney general for releasing the video before the family could see it. New Jersey state attorney general's office found it appropriate for the world at large see his last moments. Before his family was it. A grand jury will review the case to consider possible criminal charges. On briefing. I'm in pain. I mean I want justice for my son. I want justice BC's fifth pick out difficult things. And money comes at a confederate flag another development this morning the US navy is now claiming to be on the flak from all public spaces on ships and aircraft. Kenneth and Mona. All right amassed thank you.

