Transcript for Georgia election overhaul bill signed into law

This morning Georgia's governor has signed a controversial bill re writing the State's election rules as more than forty states push for similar overhauls Georgia will take another step toward ensuring our elections our secure. Accessible. And fair but outside the governor's office tensions high. Why the governor credit fact that every bracket. State representative heart cannon was arrested instantly removed from the building and she and others protest of the signing. Democrats argue the new law amounts to voter suppression. It will limit absentee ballots and early voting. Restrict ballot drop boxes and impose new voter ID requirements in a state where according to the Atlanta journal constitution. What a 200000 voters lack a driver's license or state ID number. The law also allows the state government currently controlled by Republicans to take over county election boards it deems problematic. And it will make it a crime to give out food or water to voters in line president Biden Thursday with a heart. Rebuke this makes Jim Crowe looked like Jimmy eagle. Mrs. Jack can't change what they're trying to do. And it cannot be sustained. And do everything in my power are my friends in the house and the senate to keep that from from becoming a law. The governor camp argues this is about election integrity and restoring trust among voters I'm proud to stand here today. In support of Georgia's of all political persuasions who can have greater confidence in their vote. The new law is already facing legal challenges and several Georgia voting rights advocacy groups have filed suit. And I asked that effort by senators in Washington to pass a voting rights bill Democrats would likely have to get rid of the filibuster to do it. And it doesn't appear there's an appetite for that right now.

