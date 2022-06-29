Girl meets perfect score

Meet the 14-year-old who just aced the ACT with a perfect score, putting her in the top one-third of 1% of students nationwide. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live