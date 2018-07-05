Giuliani speaks out on Mueller investigation

Lawyer Rudy Giuliani says Donald Trump is not ruling out pleading the fifth in the Russia investigation as he continues to defend the president. ABC News' Arlette Saenz reports.
2:30 | 05/07/18

Giuliani speaks out on Mueller investigation

