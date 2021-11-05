Transcript for Golden Globes off the air

All that glitters in the there are no black members of the Hollywood foreign press isn't gold. I realize HF PA maybe you guys didn't get a medal because your workplaces the back Booth of a French McDonald's. You got to change that NBC. Announcing it will not hear the Golden Globes and 20/20 two. Following criticism for a lack of representation. In the organization that hosts the event thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made up of 87 voting members. None of which are black and there's been a long history of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that's the group puts on the Golden Globes are putting pen any shady track record. But now the organization announcing plans to make changes to address the issue is including mandating at least twenty new members and when he Tony one. With a specific focus on recruiting black members. Adding a goal of increasing the membership by 50%. Over the next eighteen months those plans coming under scrutiny for not being strong enough. Netflix Warner media. Amazon bale said look you guys are changing fast enough. So we're not gonna give you our people and we have the new TV show and we have been new movie. When I can give you access to interview these people because we don't like what you're doing the boycotts coming on the heels of this year's awards. It is great to be black at the Golden Globe had back. Back at the goal. Let's all of us make an effort to expand that tent. So that everyone rises and everyone's story has a chance to be seen and heard. Each FPA acknowledging the controversy as well we recognize we have our own work to do. Just like in film and television black representation it's vital we must half black journalists and our organization. Tom Cruise actually returned to his three Golden Globes in protest on Monday as well. As for the show itself NBC declined to comment on whether it's contract with the globes would allow. The HF PA to move the show to another outlet next year so we're just gonna have to. Watch and see how this all unfolds you guys definitely a lot of this playing out in real time and we know this criticism isn't just being aimed towards a Golden Globes but. There are numerous awards shows that have received similar criticism back in 2015 Oscar so white and they made the changes they had 5000 members then now they have 9000 so. It took them a long time to do it six years so let's hope that. ADV HF PA can get their act together a little bit quicker I'll see these awards shows back but wit the proper representation right with some include general thank you will for that report.

