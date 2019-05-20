Transcript for Good Samaritans called 'heroes' after finding kidnapped girl

That's the abduction of a little girl in Texas caught on camera to good samaritans are being called heroes for helping to find in rescue the eight year old. In the middle of the night hours after she was kidnapped. This morning the dramatic moment 88. Year old girl was taken from her mother on the street. That chilling abduction caught on a neighbor's doorbell camera in Fort Worth. Police say Salem some bock and her mother were taking a walk when a man ground Salem and pulled her into his car. According to investigators Salem mother jumped in the car and quote fought ferociously. Even pulling a piece of jewelry off the alleged abductor but police say he then shot sailor whose mother out of the car and sped away with a little girl. Mother accidentally after her child as any mother would be expected to do. The mother was literally thrown from the vehicle then twelve hours later at 2:30 AM. Two men voluntarily searching for Salem spotted the suspect's car and hotel parking lot. About ten miles from where she was taken police knocked on the hotel door rescued Salem and took 51 year old Michael went into custody. These guys are heroes you know we're here in police uniforms badges in guys and everybody calls us he rose. And now we have to citizens that went out of our way one of those men was Jeff King a local pastor who knows C loans down. Says they were searching apartment buildings and hotels when they spotted the car. King says he decided to join the search because he's a parent himself. I have two boys and I would have won as many eyes looking out after my boys. As possible. I feel like god allowed to media tool. Thank goodness he was a tool police describe the suspect as a transient with no connection to the family as for Salem she said to be in good condition.

