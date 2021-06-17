Transcript for Saying goodbye to the 'Angels'

This morning a new look for Victoria's Secret the lingerie company is replacing its famous Angel models with a more diverse group of brand ambassadors it's risky it's risky to put in need of apple and its rate the company now signing seven women with unique backgrounds including soccer star making pinot actress -- -- Jonas and transgender Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio. To appeal to a broader customer base. Or Pino has long advocated for equal rights aren't equal pay for women. Despite all the wins I'm still paid less than men who do the same job that idea. Victoria's Secret known for its scantily clad a perfectly proportioned models. Has struggled in recent years with its market share plunging 11% since Tony fifteen as the company weathered a series of scandals its former CEO stepping down last year over alleged ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and criticism of a toxic workplace culture. Another former top executive was accused of bullying an unwanted sexual advances the company's new chief executive says the re branding effort is about advocating for women. Saying this is a dramatic shift for our brand. 74%. Of Americans. Are more likely to trust somebody. With an established personal brand data supports it intuition supports it and I just think it's it's kinda like that cultural mood. Supports this so I'd be debate if they follow through on its artistic and actually this direction he'd be a huge difference program. The company's stores will also take on a new look. With mannequins of different shapes and sizes. The iconic Victoria's Secret fashion show was canceled and 2019. But the company says it may return next year just and a different form.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.