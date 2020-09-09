-
Now Playing: Kanye West tweets out apology to his wife Kim Kardashian
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West addresses Kanye's mental health
-
Now Playing: Naomi Osaka surprised by families of Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery
-
Now Playing: Historic shakeup for more inclusive Academy Awards requirements
-
Now Playing: Jessica Alba shares how she became the ‘queen of TikTok’
-
Now Playing: How 'Dancing With the Stars' will change amid COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ coming to an end
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato opens up about her engagement and mental health
-
Now Playing: Paris Hilton shares highly personal details in new documentary
-
Now Playing: 'WWYD' special edition: 'Would You Lie For Me?': Fill-in boyfriend
-
Now Playing: 'WWYD' special edition: 'Would You Lie For Me?': Bike thief
-
Now Playing: 'WWYD' special edition: 'Would You Lie For Me?': Karate kid
-
Now Playing: 'WWYD' special edition: 'Would You Lie For Me?': Marriage coach
-
Now Playing: 'WWYD' special edition: 'Would You Lie For Me?': Fake sales pitch
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Grandkids embarrassed over grandma's social media photos
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Diners share personal experiences about bisexuality
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Friends reject young man for coming out as bisexual
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Friends debate over size of new 'starter' engagement ring
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Family helps girl practice batting when dad won't