Transcript for GOP members meet to quell intraparty conflict

Overnight Republicans on Capitol Hill meeting privately to air out dear differences. Air their grievances. And we're very candid and honest with each other. But address this is a family comes as Democrats planned to vote in just hours to strip Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green. Of her committee assignment. The freshman lawmaker has been under fire for making out Landis and false statement. Claiming this school shootings were staged in questioning the 9/11 attacks on there's never any evidence sent prop plane and the Pentagon Republican leaders say green apologized last night for those comets. She came inside our conference and denounced them as well. She said she was wrong she has reached out another new ways and forms and nothing there she said has been based upon. Since she's been a member of congress. Agree has not publicly apologized. Saying this on Tuesday I had said all but certain diet sometime or another. I don't think I think we apologize for. Democrats announce today's vote after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decided not to remove green from the house education and labor and Budget Committee. If we're now gonna start judging. What other members have said before there even members of congress I think it's be a hard time for the Democrats to place anybody coming. McCarthy accusing Democrats of a double standard. Mentioning Democrat ill hunt Omar who's been under scrutiny for remarks critical of Israel and Steve King the former Republican congressman who was removed from his committees in Twain nineteen. After racists remarks. When Omar made her comments wouldn't kept her on foreign affairs we remove Steve King when he made comments as a as a member of congress. What's unfortunate is that Democrats don't keep that same standards. Congresswoman Liz Cheney will keep her leadership role within the Republican Party. Cheney has been under pressure from trump loyalists after voting to impeach the former president. A majority of Republicans in the house voted must night in favor of keeping Cheney and power. But exactly who backed Cheney is a known. Because the vote was by secret ballot it was very resounding acknowledgment that we you to go forward together Republican leaders now turning their focus to the Democrats and president biting. President Biden alone in two weeks. Has signed executive orders to destroy millions of American jobs and ship those overseas the hypocrisy is very clear the damage that they're doing to our economy's very clear. And our resolve. To unite to fight for the hardworking families of this country to around the corner on Covert to get our economy back on track to safely re opened schools. That resolve has never been stronger. And back to that vote today on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green Democrats have the majority in the house. So if all of them vote against her she will lose her committee assignments.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.