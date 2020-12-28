Transcript for Government shutdown avoided

We begin with help. Finally all the way from millions of Americans president front relented last night and sign the Covert relief BO it follows days of chaos triggered by his eleventh hour demand for bigger stimulus checks after the bill was overwhelmingly approved by both parties. In addition to green lighting the new round of direct payments the president's signature. Will restart unemployment benefits and dons a looming government shutdown. Nearly one week after calling get a disgraced president trump is backing down a green late Sunday to sign a 2.3 trillion dollar corona virus relief and government funding bill averting a government shutdown just hours before tonight's deadline. In a statement the president saying. Quote I'm signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits stop evictions provide a rental assistance add money for the paycheck protection program and much more. The president spending the weekend golfing in Florida had faced intense pressure to give it as unemployment benefits for fourteen million Americans expired. It took congress six months to negotiate the bipartisan relief bill. The president's own teen including Treasury Secretary Steve menu chin helped negotiate it. But then the president last week demanding last minute changes tweeting quote I simply want to get our Greek people 2000 dollars. Rather than the measly 600 that is now in the bill some Republicans criticized him for not raising his objections. Earlier if you animated 2000 dollar checks negotiate that from the beginning and I understand he wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks but. The danger is still be had been he'll he'll be remembered for and chaos and and misery and erratic behavior at five. In a statement last night suggested he signed the bill after the senate agreed to consider increasing attacks to 2000 dollars which the house is expected to pass today. But senate majority leader Mitch McConnell made no such commitment in his statement overnight. Saying only that the president's quote leadership has prevented a government shut down at a time when our nation could not have afforded one. That's going to be tall order not to crack especially the United States senate people get a student. Hours the president after criticizing for an eight in the spending bill. Also said Sunday he will insist congress cut specific spending items but that is not expected to had any meaningful impact on Capitol Hill. Meanwhile the delay in approving the bill. Already having consequences. Those Americans getting the action 300 dollars in unemployment benefits will likely miss one week of payments because of the delay. In an insult is our business if it ends I'll suit the working poor and it. Intel to the unemployed. As for the 600 dollar stimulus checks for most Americans. They were supposed to start going out this week it's unclear how long they can now be delayed.

