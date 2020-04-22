Transcript for Governors push for more coronavirus testing

Now to the questions surrounding our ability to test and traced the corona virus stays after trading shots at each other New York governor Andrew Cuomo called his meeting. But president trump yesterday productive. It says testing will soon double in his state. It comes as the police department and neighboring Connecticut starts using drones to monitor people's health. ABC's outs for Shea joins us but more Alex good morning. Can it good morning the FDA has just approved the First Act home test for the corona virus. On the same day president prop made a controversial claim. Saying that widespread testing is not necessary to reopen the country. This morning president trump facing more questions about a promised his administration made six weeks ago about the pace of corona virus testing. As you know now six weeks later we still are. Four million tell you I don't want what is. We detest it back on March 10. Vice president had said more than four million tests would be distributed by the end of that week but as of today the country has conducted just over four million test total. And bush formally Tass and we're literally read it again we've tested more than every country in the world even put together. So that's all I can say as far as Mike he'll answer your question. Back tomorrow. Experts say testing needs to double or triple before the country can safely reopen. In some governor's report major problems with the testing supply chain including New York governor Andrew Cuomo who met with the president Tuesday. Days after describing him as king trop. The Internet everybody wants to do so significant testing. Testing that. Is good in some cases and in some cases it's not but we had a very good meeting today the governor I had a very good. Governor Cuomo calls the meeting productive saying the president pledged to help New York ramp up testing we know our dorm average or about 20000 tests per day. Our goal which is very aggressive and ambitious but said it high and then tried. Our goal is to double the 20000 to get the 40000 S per day. Massachusetts governor says testing also needs to dramatically increase in his State's where the death hole is approaching 2000. With more than 41000 confirmed cases the third highest in the country. 11 responders in Boston is. Been a long day. It's big dust data is not so good food in this they drained a can't compare this anything's ever ruins at a higher stress level right now. Illinois governor now says it could be mid may before case is peak in his state Chicago's mayor says the stay at home Warner could extend into June. As some states try to safely open society one police department in Connecticut is using cutting edge technology launching drones that can monitor people's temperatures from a 190 feet away. The drones can also detect sneezing coughing and even people's heart rates. There shouldn't be a police chief anybody should it actually right now everything went on. Not looking for a way to do things different. As for privacy concerns the company behind that so called pandemic drone says the technology doesn't I didn't fight he. People just gathers health debt. Can it. All right outs for say thank you so much.

