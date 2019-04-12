Transcript for Grandpa goes viral

So leading. And send it to me. This video of Glen Massey has been viewed by more than one and a half million people on Twitter lends grandson Chad sharing the video explaining my gram pop finally got rid of his flip phone and got an iPhone. He came over so I can help them with it but so far he just wants to set pictures for all its contacts. He's in calling all of his friends and requesting self fees. Quote and gets healthy. The 83 year old great grandmother telling us on face time that he never wanted an iPhone to begin with and our report we're at war on so much. Up one I don't know how Arnold computer. Which is why the Ohio grandmother things folks have fallen in public Nvidia people are. Every girl groups. Hilarious Chad keeping grandpa glint up to date on all the comments. Someone post golden era are about my. While the coal mine new balance you know. Despite his new found celeb status for glad it all comes back to one thing family. His favorite thing about Eli flown. The capability of doing that face time with what you're now. My kid my grandkids. I don't know where. God blessed me my whole life you're not great more than I deserve. And there are over. What album unite and that brings great. The bats this morning Glenn may be as social media superstar but he hasn't let that go to his head right before I face time with them. It was up paying playing the penny slots but his life Greenfield hi hey yeah. You guys plan let out any slots around there. Every time I'm home. Clinton is the best thing that you can tell that family there's just so much out there testing any had facetime down they'll pick up some technology Middleton he's convinced so quick idea how much. Still figuring out fix you cannot predict who also CEO Glenn. Bring it up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.