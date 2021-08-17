-
Now Playing: Grieving parents of girl killed in terrorist attack still seek justice 20 years later
-
Now Playing: White House expected to recommend booster shots for 'most Americans'
-
Now Playing: Pentagon press secretary on US evacuations in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Utah zoo handler attacked by alligator
-
Now Playing: Biden defends decision to end US war in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Fate of Afghan women in question
-
Now Playing: As Afghanistan devolves into chaos, nationals try desperately to flee their homeland
-
Now Playing: Afghanistan under Taliban control: Where do we go from here?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Taliban takeover leaves an uncertain future in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Investigative reporter: US leaders knew about ‘fundamental flaws'
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Former defense contractor: Withdrawal ‘a massive mistake'
-
Now Playing: Some Afghans lucky to escape as others are left behind
-
Now Playing: Florida GOP congressman: ‘We will face Al Qaeda 3.0’
-
Now Playing: 1st water shortage declared for Lake Mead
-
Now Playing: Concern grows around pediatric COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: What Americans think about ending the war in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Afghanistan veteran speaks out about the fall of Kabul, Taliban taking power