Transcript for Growing concerns over new COVID variants

As New York City marks one year since its first co V death with remembrances across the city. Powerful images like the skyline the faces of some victims projected under the Brooklyn Bridge a reminder of the real hole of the pandemic. And now health officials are warning about the spread of yet another variant of the virus raising questions about the effectiveness of current vaccines against the new strain. There's a lot of reasons to be concerned about the Trenton New York City some scientists are calling this an escape mutation. Because it may enable that matters should be aria systems possibly making arguments last. This as a more Americans are rolling up their sleeves. More than 11% of adults are now fully vaccinated and nearly half the country is rolling back restrictions in LA county indoor dining movie theaters in gyms are reopening at limited capacity. But doctor Anthony far she's stressing while the US seems to be trending in the right direction now is not the time to get complacent. Don't spiked the ball on the five yard line waiting so you get into the end zone. And after president Joseph Biden signed his near two trillion dollar corona virus aid package into law some Americans are already seeing those stimulus checks get their bank accounts meanwhile fighting and vice president Kabul Harris are heading west. To embark on a help is here tour visiting vaccination sites and holding sessions with small business owners. All in an effort to build support and educate the public on the benefits included in the massive recovery plan. Also changes may be coming to something we've grown so accustomed to this last year social distancing doctor Anthony fact she now suggesting at least when it comes to schools that. Three feet may quote be good enough as opposed to the six feet we've been practicing.

