Transcript for The growing wildfire threat in California

Now tonight growing wildfire Redding California about 200 homes had to be evacuated in Pacific Palisades an area known for some of the most expensive houses and Southern California. And now dramatic new video shows another fire damaging homes as the state braces for more possible blackouts. Good stuff fan Manuel fire. President did you 41 coming down right here. Save in this home capital talk about. This morning a fierce firefight in California. And you while fire quickly spread in San Bernardino damaging at least nine homes. I can tell you they are. It's fired off the ground and from the air with a pair of helicopters we just saw a water drop. The eight any show live rescue was broadcasting as firefighters battle flames that one of those homes we're gonna go back alive and look in here. It's house. Five people were injured at that fire including a firefighter. Meanwhile overnight authorities lifted evacuation orders in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles where wildfire burned dangerously close to multi million dollar houses. Fire partners calling the conditions extremely challenging forcing them to call their way up hillsides. We've been evacuated sense and I just came back and my house is now covered in cross check but the fire department's been amazing. Residents watched in horror as the flames crept closer to their homes. Some with hoses and hand until they too had to run for it this time lapse video shows what LA skyline look like early Monday afternoon. Smoke billowing into the air. And this morning there's word the State's largest power company is considering more planned outages for later this week and parts of sixteen Bay Area counties to prevent fires from being ignited by electrical equipment during heavy winds are preemptive black out earlier this month effective more than 700000. Customers. And prompted harsh criticism from local officials and the governor. And the power company says a final decision on a second round of outages will be made by tomorrow morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.