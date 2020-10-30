Transcript for Halloween weekend rundown

Based on the thinks things lets me think it was Christmas he wants a new holiday movies coming. Out to cozy up to you and watch the performers are decking the halls the most iconic character from last year is back. And in the building and in this piece to take a look. Buckle up the men Delorean and baby you're to himself or officially back. Season two of the Emmy nominated show now streaming on TC plus details still shrouded in secrecy but rumor has it. That's easy to bite teacher rose Dario Dawson as of Soka Tonto and WWE star Sasha banks as Serbian red travel our own planet earth. With season four of somebody to beat Phil on Netflix. Perfect kids watch it got her appetite for exotic dishes and vacation destination. Don't great. Their eyes on the movie front the craftsman legacy streaming now on Amazon prime an apple TV plus. It's been called a gen Z follow up to the 1996. Classic. Or if you're already over Halloween Christmas has come early to Netflix it's just. Why can't tell it. Holiday starring Emma Roberts and blue Bracey is out now. And the countdown to Christmas is well under way over on the Hallmark Channel one royal holiday giving to states to too broadly starts. Aaron's been an aura aussies and fingers crossed for some sugary sweet duet speaking of singing Arianna grinding his new album positions dropped at midnight. And it's a way more steamy day in any old you'll laws. And on the world is now community calendar you're looking for something to deal would ship Ko. Check out the phantoms feast dinner and ghost stories from shook OP is very own Jim Cunningham and while the usual coffin raises will be happening advantage to springs Colorado this year you and your least claustrophobic friends can still roll around touting your coffin mobiles for this weekend's big. And at two springs costume contest. Dell. Forget that clocks go back an hour on Sunday morning which means yet even more time to bin slots this guy a break here omit as a baby and you did with her she likes to shoot coping. And that's exactly what we want one hour point one and that in Cunningham is waiting for area ice is. A bellhop in the man who Laurie well Jeff even though don't let there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.