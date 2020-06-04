Transcript for Health expert responds to latest coronavirus warning

Doctor Mike has always thank you for joining us I wanna get right to the US surgeon general's warning on Sunday but the country will feast. Up Pearl Harbor moment he put it in the next weekend it's going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives. I wouldn't know what is your we you have to do that ominous warning. I think it's a very strong statement and I think this statement that it needs to be me I'm proud of doctor Adams for coming out and telling the truth exactly how it's. Now we in the medical community are trained when we're delivering bad news. Is the way we're trained to do is to not be cookie cutter got to be honest to see the truth right off the bat. Since the patients or in this case there viewers in the citizens of this country can make decisions for themselves with the best possible information at hand. And that information right now is that this week is gonna be tough but we'll get through it. And doctor Mike also on Sunday during a press conference president trump. Also repeatedly touted hydroxy Laura Quinn the anti malaria drug is that something that Americans should see it right now as the best option to it treat. Run of iris. I think we need to be really careful when we're making promises about medications that have limited research no one should be taking hydroxy Corcoran without a doctor's order doctors indication first and foremost. Now every medicine every treatment I prescribed to a patient has risks and benefits and we need to wait for that individual patient. For example right now there are thousands of Haitians across the US there aren't ventilator and artificial breathing machine that makes it our lungs able to oxygen. Now. Those events can actually cause something known as very induced lung injury if we don't calibrate them properly to the illness at the patient pass. It's a prime example how a medical treatment can sometimes be worsening illness if not giving in to correct manner. So no we should not be saying that everyone should be taking hydroxy court we because that's not what the evidence shows. That being said there are some cases wearing EU eight appliance which is that emergency use authorization. And patients don't have the time to wait 48 weeks for a study to be done. They have no other choice is dead and the risks may be worthwhile for those patients to try for the potential benefits. In no other cases do we recommend patients just go out and with no regard for its dangers take hydroxy corporate. Also there's still a lot of confusion about how safe are groceries are what is the proper way. Heidi good advice people to sanitize their food that they're bringing into their home. First when you go grocery shopping you should try and go alone. Cover your face. Make sure that you're not going to crowded areas if he sees some people around the produce section. Give them time to clear up before you walk into that area if you see someone sneezing or coughing. Get out of that area as fast as possible and you want to stay six feet away in general from others. Now when you bring up Prodi was home you do not need to soak it in soap and water. So can actually be absorbed by a lot of the produce and then make its way here GI system causing an upset. You get out nausea vomiting diarrhea all of these issues that you do not want. So all you have to do is when you bring to produce home run under cold water for extended period of time in that's gonna get rid of ninety to 99%. Germs are on those produced state you can consume them safely. After you on pack everything always make sure to wash your hands could you are coming in from the outdoors. And doctor Mike is always so knowledgeable think I want to thank him again for coming on line up. I'm something new that I learned from him today that he said that we don't see the domestics threat right now the virus from animals to humans. But he city we want to be vigilant about. Who you let pet your dog because someone sneezes and to their hand and then pats or not they might be transporting them virus into your home great information to know this week it's best that can be vigilant.

