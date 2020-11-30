Transcript for Health experts: US entering dangerous new stage of pandemic

This morning harsher restrictions are about to take affect for more Americans. As health officials brace for another daily surge in corona virus cases. I believe in the next six to twelve weeks are going to be the darkest weeks in more. I'm American medical history a three week stay at home order begins today in Los Angeles county where more than 5000 cases were reported Sunday people in the county are now being urged not to gather with anyone outside their household. Even if it's outdoors. Still have to. And you know go out and get the things we need that. Stay at home as much as we can't. I think people are taking it seriously enough. I think the restrictions need to be tighter and that's only way that we're gonna get rid of this. Across the country this morning nearly 100000 people were hospitalized but the virus. In November alone more than four million Americans have been infected. More than twice the total in October and health experts warn the Thanksgiving holiday could become a super spreader. If you're young and you gathered you need to be tested about five to ten days later but you need to assume that you're in fact it. And not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a masked. The TSA screening more than eight million people over the holiday travel period tens of millions more hit the road. Doctor Anthony county now says restrictions and travel advisories will be necessary for the Christmas holiday. Would we expect unfortunately. As we Gil for the next couple of weeks into December. That we might see a surge superimposed upon that surge that we're already in. Hey you know and and when I give that message I'd I don't want to frighten people it except to say. It is not too late it all for us to do something about this. In the meantime the country's largest school system is now relying on testing to get back to class New York city's mayor says public elementary schools will reopen for in person learning next week. For students whose parents agree to a weekly testing regiment. There's less concern about the spread when it comes to younger kids. Also the demands that our parents are going through and I feel for all our parents who are experiencing so many challenges right now. And with potential vaccines right around the corner preparations are underway for distribution United Airlines is now shipping doses of Pfizer's vaccine and hospitals and England have reportedly been told they could receive the first doses of Pfizer's vaccine. As early as next week. Meanwhile early this week regard is expected to follow wiser and applying for emergency use for its vaccine.

