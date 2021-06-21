Health experts warn about coronavirus Delta variant

And as New York City rebounds, the Foo Fighters played to the first fully vaccinated crowd at Madison Square Garden. ABC News' Ike Ejiochi reports.
1:49 | 06/21/21

