Transcript for Heartwarming adoption

As families prepare to head home for the holidays Jerry Kremer will set her Stanley's Thanksgiving table for one more this year. At silently them instantly and then she got sicker. Back here and he's just so why wouldn't she and Taylor. The Massachusetts school teacher met Jake Manning and a single mother Jeanne more than four years ago Kerry knew that she was battling terminal cancer Kerry tied to their husband and three kids and Kerry made gene and offer him one mom to another. If you need. A backup plan for Jake and our family is happy to make him part of our family and she sang. I'll sleep better tonight and I slept and a long time. Jake spend the next few years getting to know the dreamers spending weekends and holidays with the family. Changing Dave Roemer fast friends. When I first veneman is secretary bus it was long but. When we first decided to do this and I met him it was near your dad you're Dave that and that was it for very contact I was Dave the debt. Last week's Jean took a nap after chemotherapy and didn't wake up. The single mom who loved Jake so much and gone in a heartbeat the Cary David dad and their kids were ready. I'm going to have been arraigned you tell mom she's queen Angel. Noise in my eyes is that means so much it. Do you love her so much. Point oh. Kerry says the real hero is Gene Lamont who selflessly paired her son for his future state and loving home for the holidays. We shared our boy. And she will live my parents. Friends of G Manning had set up a goal funny page to help support Jake. And his new family in the party raised over 34000. Dollars. That is incredible that this family. Was so generous and he brought this very story will just days as you mentioned Tenet before national adoption day and we're talking before they show about how much adoption. Can cost and it right really costly for family. Very costly for families are talking about anywhere from means as tens of thousands of dollars of not even more over the 100000 dollar mark depending on. The time it takes and how many children as well you're trying to adopt. And we've been monitoring as well how tough is it four families these days to adopt and also goes state by state as well and so. That is something to take in a remembered for Inkster appreciate it.

