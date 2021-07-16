Transcript for New heatwave in the West

This morning the west bracing for more Brecher heat temperatures and some parts of the Rockies this weekend could soar to forty degrees above average. More windy dry conditions are fueling fires in a dozen states the US now at its highest fire alert level. North of Lake Tahoe new evacuations ordered as the back with complex fire spreads to another 5800 acres. And in Washington State. Residents rushing to escape the red apple fire. You're watching the smoke in the glow overnight you're wondering how close but those fires only a fraction of the size of the bootleg fired organ the largest in the country now burning an area larger than New York City. Fire crews from neighboring California called up to help in the meantime the heat adding to the extreme drought straining the region's dwindling water supply nearly two thirds of the Wes is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions the most since the government began keeping track. Nearly 76 million people are now affected in parts of Utah all the water supplies solo talents are being forced to ship in fire trucks full of drinking water. And all boats had to be pulled from the Great Salt Lake due to the low water levels officials say it could be two years before the boats can return ABC's Kate a whitworth is there have you ever seen. That much time never. Non X and gutters and submit five sailing and the receivers the drought taking it hole on crops 98%. Of the US wheat crop is growing in areas hit by drought. And that will trickle down to consumers in the form of higher prices on everything from bread to pizza. And back to the fire threat a wild fires also burning just miles from the town of paradise which three years ago suffered the deadliest fire in California history.

