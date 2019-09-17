Transcript for Heightened tensions with Iran

We begin with breaking news Iran to bring leader is speaking out. After the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry he's vowing to cut off all communication with the US it comes at. As US officials point the finger wrong for the attack on the Saudi oil field. ABC news has learned about a potentially crucial piece of evidence that's been found meanwhile the impact will soon be felt at gas stations here in the US. ABC's chuck are also has all the details good morning Trevor. Good morning Mona good morning Tenet of the tensions in the gulf are still extremely high Iranian officials saying. They were prepared for full fledged war but the US reaction does seem to be settling at least a little bit president trump is saying he doesn't want war. There's no rush to respond. After president Tripp responded the US was locked and loaded following the attack and credible this massive Saudi oil facility the president now choosing more cautious wording when app. Asked about his message for Iran. I think I'll have a stronger message or maybe no message at all when we get the final results of what we're looking but right now it's too soon to say the president says it does look like Iran was responsible for the attack but the evidence isn't yet definitive a senior US official tells ABC news both the drone and cruise missile used in the strike. Have been found mostly intact which could provide stronger confirmation of who's responsible. And how they are less happy asked Saudi officials also say the investigation is still ongoing but the initial information shows the weapons are you Ronnie and president trump says the US is ready and willing to help Saudi Arabia but they'd have to pay. But. We would certainly. Help them they've been great Allah I don't want war with anybody I'm somebody that would like not to have war. The big impact here at home or gas prices. Analysts are predicting a jump of as much as 25 cents a gallon in the coming weeks particularly in California which relies more heavily on imports from Saudi Arabia. But president trumpet downplaying the issue Monday night at his rally in New Mexico. A few years ago they would have been in a panic. Today. We and a lot of oil we got a lot of gas. The president trump and multiple officials have previously said he would meet with Iran with no preconditions for the president now says that's not true. Iran continues to deny any involvement in this attack and can if you mentioned comments from the Ayatollah he's now saying there will be no talks with the US at any level. Kenneth Miller all right Trevor Alton Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.