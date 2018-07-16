Helsinki Summit: President Trump and Vladimir Putin meet

President Trump is blaming the U.S. for a bad relationship with Russia ahead of his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. ABC News' Molly Hunter reports.
2:05 | 07/16/18

