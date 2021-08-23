Transcript for Henri pivots inland

This morning what's left of honoree is moving inland where the storm could unleash its worst damage yet. The storm slowing down significantly its rain bands strolling over nine states putting forty million people under a flash flood watch. Upper level winds will eventually agreed to work toward the ease back toward. And so now that rain. Will be pushing back to our exit toward New York City Connecticut where it had been raining or paper the last. When he ordered thirty hours. On Sunday on read becoming the first tropical storm to make landfall in New England in fifteen years slamming the coast of Rhode Island with wind gusts up to seventy miles per hour. This street nearly hitting two homes. He told me that a fell down mice at north south but that is lion so when I came on here I was I couldn't believe it. That it didn't hit anything. In Narragansett, Rhode Island cameras captured the win knocking over this man. I'd like to take cover behind had to figure from photos and I've got so let's just taking me out. At the height of the storm more than a 100000 power outages were reported across the northeast. Where waves Upton nineteen feet slammed the coast farther south some areas of central New Jersey were inundated with eight inches of rain in Princeton junction. This boat floated away from the owner's property. Ended up going over a dam. And in Helm at a New Jersey about a 150. People had to be rescued by boat as floodwaters consume their homes. My backyard actually turned into the leaks. It was an oral backyard. Died as you can see make a price for your kayak and hearing Kai after a. New York City also saw its wettest our own record because of Henrique. Meanwhile officials in New England are racing to restore power so that vulnerable people like senior citizens. Have air conditioning when he returns this week.

