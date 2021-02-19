Transcript for Hiding in plain sight

This morning after three years of hiding in plain sight. There they think my opponent. Don't you point out hard Yankee the Bakken play seventeen the Fed's order as Minolta be deported to her native Mexico. Instead she took refuge in a local church a place where agents would not pursue her due to government policy. She never went home until now I'm happy not though. It my life with the new president in office asked the knowledge her lawyer decided to test the waters leaving the church to argue their case to immigration officials. We've been telling I pharma and the development will. Catherine pimple on the behind going back hopefully from here if you think US citizen kids. S been all winning over free agents now seeing her deportation is no longer a high priority. It comes as Democrats in Washington outlined a sweeping new immigration reform plan. It calls for an eight year path to citizenship for eleven million undocumented immigrants they acknowledge the bill is a long shot with several Republicans already slamming the bill as blanket amnesty. Democrats admit it's going to be hard to get Republicans on board with this now they could try to go it alone but that would require that they watered down. This bill significantly. Back in Ohio eat at this the Nall has been ordered to keep checking in with immigration officials critics say quote why not just become a citizen. As panel's lawyers say because of elaborate and immigration laws you got to leave the country for ten years first it's complicated it's not a PBS you know platinum and file something. The democrats' plan would only affect immigrants in the US before January 1 of this year critics won a smaller more targeted plan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.