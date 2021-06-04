-
Now Playing: Minneapolis police chief testifies that Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd death
-
Now Playing: Experts warn of climbing costs for household staples
-
Now Playing: California mother missing since January
-
Now Playing: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' smashes pandemic box office records
-
Now Playing: Mask controversies on the rise as air travelers return
-
Now Playing: Family of California mom missing for 3 months pleads for answers
-
Now Playing: Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment bill
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci discusses warning of potential COVID surges despite vaccinations
-
Now Playing: CDC warns rise in COVID cases among unvaccinated adults and children
-
Now Playing: Great uncle of Laquan McDonald on Chauvin trial: ‘American justice is on trial again’
-
Now Playing: Big sister-little sister duo creates viral family style sessions
-
Now Playing: Actor Michael K. Williams leads a powerful discussion on changing their communities
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, April 05, 2021
-
Now Playing: Lance LoRusso on officers’ ‘damning’ testimony in Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Retired Minnesota judge: Police department ‘needed reform’
-
Now Playing: Google wins in Supreme Court ‘copyright case of the century’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 5, 2021
-
Now Playing: Celebrate springtime in the kitchen by making these two sweet treats!