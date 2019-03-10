Historic heat continues in the South as fall cool down hits Northeast, Midwest

Temperatures in the South could break October heat records.
Transcript for Historic heat continues in the South as fall cool down hits Northeast, Midwest
The historic heat wave that's gripped the south all week continues today forecasters say temperatures will run well into the ninety's. But when you factor in humidity the heat and decks soars into the triple digits. Elsewhere around the country a big cooldown in the northeast with high temperatures dropping into the fifties and sixties. Along with some rain expect fifties and he has some forty them the northern plains and western Great Lakes. Cooler and mostly pleasant and the west.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

