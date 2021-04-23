Transcript for Historic space launch overnight

That's an out of Florida for the big space launch at Cape Canaveral for astronauts are blasting off to the International Space Station and Branford Marsalis played. America the beautiful as the crew made their way to the rockets at the mission now very historic because SpaceX is reusing. Why Tibetans. That thread ABC's Jim we need as is at the Kennedy space energy opened morning. Good morning mode and face a very exciting morning here at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral take a look behind me right there that is launch pad 39 day the rocket is ready to go. Everything's looking really good so far all systems go for launch. It's a mission unlike any other not because of the technology but because of the people. What are NASA's veteran astronaut set to launch into space early Friday morning. Is Megan McArthur her husband astronaut Bob bacon with the pilot on that distort first mission that launched last year. It's been really called hot and really understand what it is that I can do the now and what it is and I'm beginning in the future that's really. Hard to really. God has. She and her son watched as Bob launch since the air last may. This time it'll be ball watching with him as Megan flies on that very same SpaceX through dragon and then the same seat the pilot's seat. With her NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough French astronaut to mop SK and Japanese astronaut Akio she day. NASA's acting administrator Steve Jersey telling me the astronauts are ready to ago have been able to beat Greg that we would. Yes Tuesday morning very early in about 2 AM. I went and a crew quarters and had a chance talk to the astronauts and they said. We're just radio launched get up there and get important and didn't end at and view of researches technology experiments. The crew is fully vaccinated and on the International Space Station they'll be conducting research on viruses to hold understand the pandemic. But before the work the line. Just days before the launch Megan McArthur taking her son to the beach for a launch week tradition. From launching rockets before her very own takes all. A sweet moment right there and we gotta tell you the launch is expected at 541901. AM not a second sooner not a second later and that's because it has to catch up. With the International Space Station mode and think I gotta tell you it is so nice to be here. Pre dawn. Because we will actually be able to follow that spaceship all the way into space amid it'll be a little light but it will be special wealthiest with a Odeo aired so delicate thank you so much for that live of.

