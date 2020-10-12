Transcript for Holiday toy shortage

This morning Santa and his elves are working overtime. Thank fixed yeah one. All finally. And hanging therapists. And yeah. He Warren yeah. Let the corona virus could cause a major toy shortage this Christmas playstations it acts boxes are sold out almost everywhere. And this down to toys like puzzles boardgames in even religious feuds are hard to find. There is the shortage and we are having a little bit of trouble. Getting the things that we want to get the reason the pandemic. Toys sales overall are up nearly 20% this year. It all started months ago when families were forced to stay inside and parents Bok toys to keep kids occupied. That led to unexpected demand and delays for manufacturers. Crafts aren't so so popular ring healthy kids are home here in front screens a lot and what we wanted to get assimilate and and now new problems was shipping. The port of Los Angeles Stacy backlogs because of the pandemic. With fewer trucks at low staffing levels many workers need overtime to empty those cargo containers we have about twenty vessels in port which is a little bit higher than normal and eleven ships that are just outside waiting to answer many cargo ships come from Asia. Where there also back logged some ports reported delays up to three weeks. But shopping experts say there is hope you don't always have to rely on shipping. If they are available. They'll be available through the normal retailers you can still go to target you can still go to Wal-Mart. Shopping experts say even if a special toy is not on store shelves right now it will get there soon. So they recommend Stanton give a gift certificate so that mom and dad can buying that favorite toy when it's back in stock.

