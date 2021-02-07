Transcript for Holiday travel rush

This morning millions across the country are preparing to celebrate America's independence and America's reopening the travel rush already off to a rocky start as airlines cancel flights due to bad weather and a post pandemic worker shortage American Airlines canceled thirteen flights in and out of Charlotte this week reportedly because they had no crude to fly the planes. Frustrating this traveler who mr. connecting flight I'm tired and cranky. I'm hunger in Southwest Airlines canceled or delayed thousands of flights across the country last week and partially blaming bad weather and also a pilot shortage. Pilots blame the airlines for not being prepared after laying off thousands of employees during the pandemic even while getting billions of dollars in Coke would relief funds from the government. While the fifteen months which you lay a pilot. You get cooperation from and again the year ago we are canceled flight you know passengers and outcasts and I don't have an pilots. I did that happen unacceptable most. Americans are expected to travel by car this weekend just as gas prices hit a seven year high now averaging 312 a gallon nationwide. These four states are seen to steepest price increases. Utah Indiana organ in Washington and when it comes to traffic triple A says drivers on highway seven senior San Francisco can expect congestion to be 340%. Worse than usual. About the same on I 95 near Boston. 330%. Worse than usual people should be expecting to be empty roads. Over the past year and over and this morning this video is a reminder to everyone to slow down. That as you've been going airborne crew reading over a median on this highway in Las Vegas somehow landing on its wheels. Everyone is okay police say slippery conditions were to blame. And experts predict the worst traffic activity between four and 5 PM today and for the drive home Monday may try to get a head start before 1 PM.

