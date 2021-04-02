Transcript for New hope in fight against COVID

This morning a hopeful sign in the fight against cogan nineteen. British scientists at the vaccine from Oxford AstraZeneca appears to reduce transmission of the virus does some really exciting news off the bat. Evidence shows the vaccines currently available in the US from Pfizer to more durn prevent symptoms but less is known about whether the people vaccinated can still infect others. Previous studies are showing that it was preventing severe illness or mild symptoms but a distant could prevent people from passing the virus. That he is very big deal. Data from AstraZeneca also supports Spacey Al doses so that first doses can be given to more people right away the study shows a single dose with 76% effective at protecting against the virus for up to three months that protection increase to 82% with the second shot given after twelve weeks the current vaccines in the US require a much shorter period between doses. 21 days between the shots from Pfizer. 28 between modern a the study has not been pure reviewed means scientists outside the trial's still have to verify the results and how it appears the group most responsible for spreading the virus. As in the back of the line for the vaccine. Researchers have found people between the ages of twenty of 49. Were responsible for spreading more than 70% of Coby cases in the US last year. They got population is a large trying to enforce a lot of and I quarantine since he a lot of around the workplace and the potentially armed contacted a lot of people so in order press is fully get to herd immunity. We do need to vaccination all young people. In the meantime schools are under increasing pressure to reopen the city of San Francisco is suing his own school district in an effort to bring back in person cost says. After the CBC says schools can safely reopen even before all teachers are vaccinated. There is increasing. Day that's have been just that. A really open an Arab state pre opening does not armed. I think that teachers need should be back and he did. Hospitalizations and cases are down nationwide. And while doctor Anthony felt she believes were heading in the right direction he says the risk of more contagious Darius of the virus popping up is a major concern. Bottom line we've got to get through that the entire world. Vaccinated. Not just our own country otherwise. Couldn't hear that you know this risk is won't you come. The FDA is not expected to consider that AstraZeneca vaccine until at least next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.