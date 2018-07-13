Transcript for 'Hotel Transylvania 3' and 'Skyscraper'

It is Friday at a percent means for us time for insomnia Peter. And this morning we start with the third installment in the hotel Transylvania franchise in. Hotel Pennsylvania three summer vacation our favorite monster family heads off on a luxury monster prison that track and take his own vacation from the hotel. The waters get a rocky ones track falls for the ship's mysterious captain who hides a dangerous secret. You must be flood and hope made her. Do we need to let it could begin. There's just something about an accent that makes him and sound so intelligent. For the most part the critics are liking hotel Transylvania three timber Walsh writes. Not every joke lands but there's so much silliness that kids in like minded adults won't get in plenty of giggles and this review. There are worse ways to keep your kids busy on a rainy afternoons. Next to the unintended. Comedy and this action thriller rather starring the rock he plays a former FBI agent. Will Sawyer who lives with his family in the tallest and safest skyscraper. And Hong Kong until of course it's attacked by terrorist starter finds himself worrying for the attack. As he tries to rescue his family trapped above the fire. Fire the magnitude of a kickback gone went to pacify. But it helps handle orders or did you bridges. Dropped 500 feet from here it's a violent police encounter five implant. Wow. Skyscraper is only getting about 51% to splashed on rotten tomatoes David LCD right skyscrapers one of the stupidest movies I've seen since San Andreas which of course starred rock. But I enjoyed it a great deal more than most other Dwayne Johnson pictures while he has something personal against the wry half. But another review says the rock hits new heights of silly nets. But if the bar is like down here for Dwayne Johnson movies they're saying like this you know for a little higher yet again as it. An activist group. It began got to do laundry over a wash your hair her exact thing it was red haired and get something done.

