Transcript for House of Representatives set to impeach President Trump

We begin with history unfolding on Capitol Hill today president trump. On the brink of impeachment to learned overnight that lawmakers have agreed to six hours of debate in the house today before they take their historic vote around seven tonight. The president sent a fiery letter test House Speaker Nancy Pelosi comparing the impeachment process. To the Salem witch trials but Democrats believe they have enough votes to approve articles of impeachment. Meanwhile overnight protesters held rallies across the country from new York and Michigan to Kansas in California. ABC's and that's it guitar joins us now with the new details on what's ahead today and says good morning. Good morning did and can at that historic vote is now just hours away the house will meet this morning at 9 AM eastern to begin. To beating those two articles of impeachment against president trump. A final vote is expected later this evening. Capping off months of investigation and weeks of public hearings today the US House of Representatives is set to impeach president trump. Just the third time in US history that's ever happens when president John has accused of obstructing congress and abusing the power of his office for personal gain when he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate his political opponents. A. No I don't take any. Zero. To put it mildly. In a scathing six page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the president slamming impeachment. Calling it an illegal part as an attempted to and accusing Pelosi of declaring open war on American democracy. And adding. More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem witch trials. Speaker Pelosi responding on CNN calling the letter ridiculous. I'm getting really fully vetted we have learned to. I've seen in essence southern clearly sick. And in her own letter to Democrats rating. If we do not act to we will be derelict in our Judy. After a procedural vote to house members will get one last chance to debate the two formal articles of impeachment. They'll have six hours to do so with time equally split between parties. The final vote will be held immediately after her. And is expected to pass along party lines with even many moderate Democrats from trump swing districts coming out in support of impeachment. I wasn't elected to do what's politically safe I'm I was elected to do I think is right. And lawmakers are now looking ahead to that senate trial Democrats want to hear from four witnesses that the White House had blocked. From testifying including acting White House chief of staff make more beanie. And former national security advisor John Bolton. But senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has already indicated he has no intention of calling witness questioning Canucks are and that's there on Capitol Hill think you.

