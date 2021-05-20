Transcript for House votes to create commission on Capitol attack

Despite significant opposition from Republicans the house has approved a plan to form a commission to dig into the January 6 capital attack. 35 Republicans defy their party's leadership and joined Democrats to vote fort. That is oh really east of really striking display of disloyalty it's at a party where president trump has been so dominant president problem. First all Republicans to oppose this measure so that's a pretty big number to seek about three dozen crossed party lines like that. Ohio congressman Tim Ryan slammed Republicans who voted against the bipartisan commission. The other 90% of our friends on the other side of the I'll holy cow. Incoherence. No idea what you're talking about. God you guys chased the former secretary as they all over the country. Spent millions of dollars we have people stealing the capital. Capitol police would let Mike the process. And we can't get bipartisan ship. I don't have to happen in this country. One Republican who voted against the commission is congressman Greg parents former vice president Mike Pence as brother. Even though his brother was targeted by the mob on January 6 congressman pence says he opposes the commission. Claiming it would be too partisan. And saying law enforcement should complete their investigation first the proposal now heads the senate. Minority leader Mitch McConnell who previously said he was open to the idea is now changing his tune after former president trump called the commission a trap set by Democrats. What is clear is that house Democrats have panel this proposal and partisan Beth bad days. Going right back due to begin Democrat. Release what they say is a letter from dozens of capitol police officers. Writing there's profound disappointment and Republicans who are expressing no need for a January 6 commission. This morning the capitol police department is distancing itself from an anonymous letter saying the department does not take positions on legislation. Now in order for the commission to be established he needs the support of ten Republicans in the senate and as of right now. And appears unlikely Mona I think you.

