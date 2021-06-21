Hundreds of flights canceled amid staffing crunch

More
American Airlines was forced to cancel hundreds of flights this weekend and says cancelations will roll into next month. ABC News' Megan Tevrizian reports.
1:42 | 06/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds of flights canceled amid staffing crunch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:42","description":"American Airlines was forced to cancel hundreds of flights this weekend and says cancelations will roll into next month. ABC News' Megan Tevrizian reports. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"78398848","title":"Hundreds of flights canceled amid staffing crunch","url":"/WNN/video/hundreds-flights-canceled-amid-staffing-crunch-78398848"}