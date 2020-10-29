Transcript for Hurricane Zeta slams Louisiana as Category 2 storm

Overnight hurricanes the F barreling into the Gulf Coast after making landfall in Louisiana. As a category two storm. Data is now the strongest hurricane to hit the continental US this late in the season. More than a century but authorities repairing her storms are developing and telling people of Mississippi and Alabama. I wall and the women. Overnight nearly one million power outages across the region in Biloxi Mississippi cars bobbing like south fourth in a parking garage. At the Golden Nugget hotel and casino. In Louisiana the damage widespread. This batting cage now a main mold mess of twisted metal pictures showing three breaches in this Levy in Jefferson Parish this large boat now stranded in the middle of this highway and Erica little round. And this barge breaking loose from its more in. And here's a look at. The storm turning deadly in New Orleans where police say one person was electrocuted after touching a live wire. This city was spared from five previous storms that hit and you can edit this season. But this time it took a direct hit this is not age real. We've had many of them it's not edge radio.

