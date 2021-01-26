-
Now Playing: Senate receives impeachment article as Republicans are split on convicting Trump
-
Now Playing: Teen son speaks out after telling FBI about father involved in Capitol riots
-
Now Playing: Biden to outline racial equity agenda
-
Now Playing: House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate
-
Now Playing: Biden lifts transgender military ban
-
Now Playing: Who is Kamala Harris?
-
Now Playing: Who is Joe Biden?
-
Now Playing: House delivers Trump impeachment article to Senate
-
Now Playing: Partisans don’t just disagree, they hate one another | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Impeachment trial shake-up
-
Now Playing: President Biden signs 'Made in America' executive order
-
Now Playing: Biden introduces 'Made in America' economic plan
-
Now Playing: Cecilia Vega on how Republican senators will handle impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Does Senate trial serve America’s best interest?
-
Now Playing: President Biden repeals ban on transgender US military members
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: US reinstating travel ban to fight spread of COVID-19 variants
-
Now Playing: Trump impeachment trial: House to submit article of impeachment to Senate today
-
Now Playing: Biden to sign 'Buy American' plan, end transgender military ban on Monday