Transcript for Impeachment article delivered to Senate

This morning new details on the impeachment trial of former president trop charts with inciting the deadly insurrection at the capitol. According to the Washington post's house Democrats are building their case around what trump said at this rally moments before the right. And how it was interpreted by the people in the crowd. If you don't fight like hell. Did not get a have a country anymore. The report follows a historic night in the same senate chamber approach trop mobs stormed this month the howls delivered the article of impeachment to the senate last night. Clearing the way for trial to begin next month. Donald John trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States. A conviction could open the door to a second vote barring trump from running for office again. At least seventeen Republicans would need to vote with the Democrats for conviction but many are already pushing back. Senator Rand Paul calling the trial pushing him adding that he will force a vote on whether the senate can hold a trial for private citizen. But Democrats already have the votes to defeat Paul's notion of the Republicans worry about the precedent this trial would set. I still have concerns about constitutionality. Of the and and the precedent and bad news is chimes in yeah. A private citizen. So it is future history is against President Obama. But there is some unity on Capitol Hill. Minority leader Mitch McConnell is allowing a senate power sharing deal to advance organizing the evenly split senate with Democrats in control. It comes after McConnell was reassured that the filibuster a stalling tactic for the minority to requires sixty votes to overcome will remain intact. Now back to the impeachment trial the Chief Justice presides over the impeachment. Of eight president but since trop is no longer in office that responsibility falls to senator Patrick Leahy this and its longest serving Democrat who's about to be impartial.

