Transcript for Impeachment battle

We begin with new. ABC news has now confirmed secretary of state Mike Pompeo was on the phone call when president trump urged the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joseph Biden. Meanwhile house Democrats have now subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani the president's personal attorney ABC Serena Marceau has the latest from Washington Serena good morning. Cannibalism is good morning to both that you the White House nor the president have pinpointed what exactly and the whistle blower complaint about that call is an accurate the president continues to stand by his declaration that it was perfect. In a new twist secretary of state Mike Pompeo also on that controversial phone call with the president and the president of Ukraine multiple sources told ABC news. One week ago when he was asked about that call what do you know. Those conversations. So you just gave me a report about it IC what's the book open and none none of which have seen. That revelation as the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani received subpoenas from three separate house committees. In a statement Giuliani said it raises substantial constitutional and legal issues. As Weld's attorney client and other privileges. But they didn't seem to imply its efforts to push Ukraine investing ideas where the cast of the US government's it was I don't do this on my own. I get it at the request of the State Department. As for the president he's not backing down on his quest to aideed a whistle blower and. Oh. Whistle. Reports things that were incorrect. That's something the whistle blowers attorney says would. The president has repeatedly claimed because information was reported second hand it was not to be believed. But we have now learned of the whistle blower had direct knowledge of search and alleged conduct according to intelligence community's inspector general. This statement part of a rebuke to the president's claim the whistleblower rules were changed the borderless a minute. The statement explaining there was never a rule or law does that information could not reported second hand. House Democrats say they have a tentative deal to meet with the whistle blower as the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says it house if the house votes to end Pete it would have no choice but to take it up. Kenneth Elizabeth. Sir in a thank you across the country the tide is turning would more than half of registered voters now supporting the impeachment investigation. But Americans are split when asked if the president should be impeached and removed from office 47%. Say yes but 47%. Are against it.

