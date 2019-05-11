Transcript for Impeachment battle heats up

We do want to the other big story this morning it's Election Day and president Travis taking aim at Democrats. In the impeachment process it comes as we learn that one of Rudy Giuliani's associates arrested last month is now willing to cooperate with the impeachment investigation. And today Democrats are set to release more transcripts from closed door depositions on Capitol Hill. They could shed new light on where the investigation stands ABC's mega kept Ridley and has all the new. Good morning can't think Hayley those witness testimonies are set to be released are from Kurt Volcker former envoy to Ukraine and Gordon's funneling the EU ambassador. At a rally in Kentucky Monday night the president directing fiery remarks at Democrat if the democrats' candidate. You'll have that depression the likes of which you've never seen. But getting the most attention this morning it's what senator Rand Paul said about the whistle blower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. We also now know the name of the whistle blower. The whistle blower needs to come before congress as a material witness I say good night. The fiery comments come amid growing demands from some Republicans in the president himself to reveal the whistle blowers identity. As closed door hearings have produced damaging testimony about trumped. And his administration's dealings with Ukraine on Monday the first witness transcripts in the impeachment inquiry were released. Former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Ivanovic and describing a shadow campaign to oust her. Led by the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani according to the transcript Ukrainian officials told her Giuliani and his associates had plans and that they were going to you know do things including to meet. The president now trying to distance himself from the Ivanovic who was later removed from her post I'm sure she's a very fine while that I just don't know much about it. But on that call with the Ukrainian leader president trump called Ivanovic bad news. And said she was going to go through some things. And now there's also word Rudy Giuliani's associate left harness is ready to comply with the congressional impeach an inquiry. Par is reportedly played a key role in the Sistine Giuliani's efforts to investigate. Former vice president Joseph Biden and his son hunter. Caylee Maggie and thank you.

