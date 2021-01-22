Impeachment trial delay

More
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he wants to give former President Donald Trump’s team more time to prepare. ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze reports.
1:45 | 01/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Impeachment trial delay

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:45","description":"Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he wants to give former President Donald Trump’s team more time to prepare. ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"75423238","title":"Impeachment trial delay","url":"/WNN/video/impeachment-trial-delay-75423238"}