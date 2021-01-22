-
Now Playing: Trump names first lawyer for impeachment hearing as McConnell seeks delay in trial
-
Now Playing: Biden’s COVID plan
-
Now Playing: Bigfoot hunting season
-
Now Playing: Mystery Powerball winner
-
Now Playing: Weekend rundown
-
Now Playing: Concerns over new COVID variants
-
Now Playing: A new era in Washington
-
Now Playing: Making history
-
Now Playing: Powerful words
-
Now Playing: Amazing memes
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump’s post-presidency plan
-
Now Playing: New charges in Capitol riot
-
Now Playing: Inauguration Day preview
-
Now Playing: New first and second families
-
Now Playing: Inauguration Day facts
-
Now Playing: New COVID variant detected in California
-
Now Playing: Inauguration security latest
-
Now Playing: Carjacker lectures mom
-
Now Playing: Happy birthday, Dolly Parton