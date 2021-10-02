Transcript for Impeachment trial underway

The senate chamber under siege a month ago. Okay. Now a courtroom senator's re living capital attack on the first day of former president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. House impeachment managers using searing images from January 6 attack to lay claim that trump incited the deadly insurrection. Using his own words to plead their case. If you don't fight like hell did I could have a country anymore. We democratic prosecutor Jamie raskin recounting how his family was with him that day at the capitol. His emotions weighing heavy as he recalled when his daughter said to him through god. I don't wanna compact to count. Did one for this unprecedented trial was meant to focus on the constitutionality. Of the trial itself. But Democrats arguing trump can still be impeached even though he's no longer in the Oval Office but trumps lead defense attorney Bruce castor spent most of his time on the floor soldiering through arguments that were clearly related to -- constitutional questions state senators. Are patriots first. They love their country. They love their families even Republican senator Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski say they were confused I yeah. Perplexed. By her first. But apparently he didn't see he's been getting our news at all. Presents trumps team we're disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand count how many impartial juror. And one side is doing a great job and the other side doing a terrible job on the issue at hand as impartial juror I'm gonna vote decided that the good job. And sources tell ABC news trump was not pleased with the performance of his defense team. Trumps other attorney David shown getting things back on track trying to assert since trump was removed from office by the will of the American voters Democrats have no case. For a great many Americans see this process for exactly what it is. A chance. By a group of partisan politicians. Seeking to eliminate Donald Trump from the American political scene. But after four hours of arguments senators voting to move ahead with a trial with six Republicans siding with Democrats at the trial is constitutional even though trump is no longer in office.

