Transcript for Inauguration security concern

Joseph Biden's swearing in just two days from now with a star studded inaugural events now getting under way. Last night a virtual concert featuring James Taylor Carole king and share. The president elect addressing viewers with a message of unity. No retirement jobs because he you. We're still with hope and we're sure we'll hope for America's future. Rehearsals for Biden's inauguration are set to begin today after being delayed due to security concerns. Up to 25000. National Guard troops will be on the ground in Washington and every National Guard member is being vetted because of concerns about a potential insider attack. Comes as new. The FBI now confirming the writers have. Pre operational planning on setting up communications systems and advanced to avoid being intercepted by law enforcement. Including the use of ham radio road microphones and push to talk wrist Biden's. An encrypted apps like telegram and signal are now making law enforcement's job even more challenging and nonprofit group is suing apple demanding it remove the app telegram a favorite among the far right group of proud boys it all comes as we learn more about the county official in New Mexico. Now charged in the riots. The act and the right here. Don't investigators say qua Griffin a county commissioner and founder of the group cowboys for trump. Climb to the capitol building's wall and at a meeting with other county officials last Thursday Griffin said he was planning to return to Washington for inauguration day armed. Believe me there's tomorrow. I've got a three he's Hillary. With big board arrival but got a 357. Single action. Revolver that I'll have underneath the front seat on my right side. And I will embrace my second. The FBI arrested Griffin yesterday in Washington in the meantime agency wrote some groups are calling for the storming of government buildings on inauguration day legislators in Michigan have suspended their session this week because of credible threats. And the Postal Service has temporarily removed mailboxes from the streets in at least seventeen states as a security precaution. And back here in Washington an important procedural step today vice president elect com on Harris while officially resigned from the senate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.