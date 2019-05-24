Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'Brightburn' and 'Aladdin'

It's time for our inside the cat theater preview in Cuba will be picking up that summer box office season this morning. We start with what's being called a radical new genre superhero wore bright burn centers on a bad thief from another world who grasslands and a meteor right. In the backyard about Kansas couple who've been praying for child back as they soon learned the hard way out this child of. Robbins and I'm Paul. Well that's a good man back at all bright burning gas 63% rating on rotten tomatoes but critics. You are not impressed frank check right it lacks the visual style of the Asian or wit who elevated from the realm of the crudely effective bemusement. And Dennis Harding called it watchable but super silly mix of super heroics that evil child por that mash this together sing girl layer early. Uninspired ideals. From both. So to go our show. I fear I guess I guess I'll sell or child the end. All next sued the main unit of banks this Memorial Day holiday weekend and the live action adaptation of Aladdin. From our parent company Disney in their re good have been 1990 hew classic stars. V Will Smith adds Jeannie. We'll get there Rollins flew at saint John the original story of a free urging. Maybe they'll lad end who find the magic lamp in his it went over princess jasmine is just beat big blue balloons are far. What would have to do. Page you make new friends. There's a lot of gray area in make me inference you're just. Pick your presence oh no. Showtime no uncharged. Okay. I see when it's time. I thought of princes is going. A laugh and is going up 59%. On rotten tomatoes and critics are mixed AO Scott calls it. But the red bear magic carpet ride to nowhere special and it's pointless in a particularly aggressive way. Yeah weeks but Katie Walsh called it fun celebratory and yes. Nostalgic I I like what Katie wall chest to say I love that did they found the paychecks.

