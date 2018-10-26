Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'Hunter Killer' and 'Johnny English Strikes Again'

December insomniac theatre and after you see these two movies you'll probably. Figure that Hollywood kind of just gave up. Two new movies opening at the box office. And this morning we start with an action thriller drug Butler stars in hunter killer ads in American submarine captain who assembled in only eighteen of Navy SEALs. To rescue the kidnapped Russian president of the crisis turned out to be worse than any of their imagined. And. It witnessing the most aggressive military buildup. Russian history. House and Russian president to his defense minister Indira. As a coup. Dealing with a single road minister what do we do three presidency card we rescue the Russian president. This year's new. Owners group going and good core of our boys they're good morning. And did you think this looks fascinating you mean look. Hunt. Under your killer is ignoring a dismal 35%. Black on rotten tomatoes. The Avian Lindy Barr calls that bomb bats sick in garish written with cliches preposterous politics and diplomacy. And frenetic video game energy that I you very little biased. Can turn it and bring Shaq. Says it sinks to the plot oh and hold back. No they did not want it seems like the sequel or prequel to White House down. This seems like the same role that Gerard butler's playing Johnny English strikes again third installment in the Johnny English series. As a British actor Rowan Atkinson returning as that wacky secret agent he's called back into action. Into combat cyber attack. And is forced to overcome the challenges of modern technology. They virtual reality is completely immersive and some people lose their trust it's helping going to be no guarantee that slogan. Com. Can come progress. Easy joke for the shoe box and placed him yeah. Who will include school where he moved. And that's gonna Friday. Canada. Qaeda. Johnny English strikes again scoring only 31% on rotten to Nader's. Kate Walsh writes throw enacted since bumbling bond character should have retired. Oh Ben came in Pittsburgh says. It is a few more laps and far fewer cringe is and stereotypes then the two films that preceded at least and they did poorly they can play on the story. There is that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.