Transcript for An inspiring legacy

Dick Hoyt and his son Rick had a team motto yes you hand. For decades team Hoyt as they came to be known competed in the Boston Marathon. The father pushing his son the whole way Rick was born paralyzed doctors telling his parents they should consider putting their newborn in a special care facility. We cried. But we talked and we said no we're not gonna put Rick away gonna bring Rick home and bring them up like any other child. Dick and his white cutie did just that. Sports school camping and vacationing. Along with his two younger Brothers Rick communicating through a computer in 1977 Rick asked his father if they could run in a charity race together data not a runner at the time said he would do it. And they finished next to last day not knowing this was all lead the starting line of a whole new adventure. We get home that night Rick wrote on its computer dad when a mine feels like my disability disappears. So that was a very powerful message to me. And so they kept running and running and running. The Boston Marathon 32 times more than 1000 races in all including several iron man's Dick pulling his son on a raft. I'm amazed that when I'm going to manifest than now when I'm sixty years old and when I was eighteen year old. Dick becoming a runner short. But he was a family man and a father first to all three of his sons. People talk about YZE your hero and I'm like it yet he did all that racing but that's not why he's my hero. He's my hero because of the way he was my father. Today a statue stands in aug thirteen point eight. Near the starting line of the Boston Marathon. I think that Drake has you know really made me fulfill my life. The Sicily. We just have a great time yes. Mr. Hoyt passed away peacefully asleep at the age of eighty in addition to the more than 11100 braces. Including it will 257 try after one stick founded a nonprofit. Cult the point foundation aimed at helping young people who are living with disabilities guys. I love that message that he shared with his son and also just how physically fit he was beat out Yunel. What was driving him he know that connection with the suns though think you will return story appreciate it quite the legacy.

