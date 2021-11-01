Transcript for Investigation into Capitol breach

This morning the outgoing chief of capitol police breaking his silence accusing house and senate security officials. Of ham stringing his efforts to call in the National Guard ahead of last week's riot. Stevens' son tells the Washington Post he requested help six times before the planned protest but he says his requests were denied or postponed. Okay. At sun says he warned approach trump rally would be larger than previous demonstrations and he claims the house sergeant at arms wasn't comfortable with the optics of declaring an emergency ahead of the protest the post says the house sergeant at arms could not be reached for comment. At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been open since the siege. Overnight the FBI releasing new images of a wanted man seen parading a confederate flag through the capital. Yeah. A senior official tells ABC news the writers had leadership and communication equipment and many were former military members one of those now under arrest Larry Brock and an air force academy graduate and combat veteran. According to his arrest affidavit it was brock's ex wife who turned him into the FBI Eric Marshall a Tennessee who appears to be the man seen carrying zip ties is also under arrest along with Cleveland Grover Meredith according to court documents the FBI received information that Meredith recently sent a text message saying he was thinking about putting. A bullet into Lucy's noggin on live TV. And now disturbing new video inside the mob shows a police officer being dragged down the stairs. Beaten with polls in even a flag that store. They broke down to think room with his protest to speaker Pelosi describing to sixty minutes how her staff had to take cover for hours. The staff went under the table barricade at the door turned out the lines. And we're silent in the dark under the table on tables for two and a half hours. All of this as America mourns the loss of a hero. A solemn procession through the streets of Washington this weekend for capitol police officer Brian sick nick who died from injuries suffered in the riot act. Officials say the chaos direct. For others in the crowd including fifty year old Benjamin Phillips from Pennsylvania who died of a stroke 55 year old -- increasing from Alabama who died of a heart attack. And 34 year old rose in boiling from Georgia her family says she was crushed by the crowd. And now a senior official tells ABC news that there is a quote serious national security concern timed with Joseph Biden's inauguration which is one week from Wednesday.

