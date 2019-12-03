Transcript for Investigators are analyzing Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302's black boxes

We begin with a rolling crisis for Boeing after that second crash involving a popular new jet. Breaking overnight war airlines have now been grounded the Boeing 737 Max eight. As investigators from the US arrive in Ethiopia trying to determine what caused this latest crash. In the meantime we're learning more about the American victims including two Brothers from California. This morning investigators are racing to analyze the flight recorders from Ethiopian airlines flight 302. Black boxes would provide insight into why the plane carrying a 157. People. Fell out of the sky the only thing we know for sure about this airplane is right after take off the airplane was poor passing going up and down the weather was clear Sunday when the flight took off from Ethiopia's capital. The first signs of trouble were apparently during the flight's descent. The pilot called the tower to say they were having trouble controlling the plane. Then six minutes into the flight to Nairobi the jet vanished from radar. Punitive and he doesn't native. This man says he saw the crash he says the plane rotated two times in the air before coming down. And he says smoke was coming from the back of the plane ABC's Matt Gutman is there. What we saw how incredibly compact that crash site is you can basically fit in said at a large hotel lobby. And that's because the plane came in so steeply that much of the components of the plane. Remain buried. Underground among the dead or eight Americans including Melbourne in Bennett rueful from Redding California. The community within the flu a lot of things. These last year and this year there were supportive community. Just this morning after the mess. People are. You know. Offering prayers offering their Helton any anything. This is the second major crash involving Boeing's popular 737 Max eight aircraft. In October a Maxi operated by Indonesia's lion air crashed into the jobless seat also minutes after takeoff. In that crash the pilots failed to disengage the auto pilot when bad data engaged in nosedive. Boeing is developing a software fix in the wake of that crash but right now officials say there's no indication that issue was involved in this crash and Ethiopia. Absolutely critical that the black boxes that were recovered get rid immediately so we can figure out. Whether this was a problem with the airplane that affects that we worldwide 72 planes of that model are flown by US carriers all three airlines American southwest and united. Have expressed confidence in the jet. And the FAA says there's no evidence that would require grounding the aircraft. But the two crashes have many passengers concerned asking whether the flight gear taking involves a Mack's seat I would. Right and remind. The union for flight attendants at American Airlines told its members if they don't feel safe they will not be forced to plan a Max eight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.