Transcript for Iran invites US to join passenger jet crash probe

Begin with the breaking news overnight concerning that passenger jet that US officials say was likely shot down over Iraq Iran has now invited the US and bowing to join the investigation after video appeared to show at the plane. Being shot down by missiles overnight vigils were held in Canada for the 63 Canadians killed as investigators from around the globe began traveling to Iran to search for evidence. This morning Iran now inviting the United States to join the investigation into what brought down that passenger jet outside Tehran this appears to be the moment the 737 it was hit by a missile. The video recorded in the neighborhood of the last track position of the Ukrainian jetliner. A missile can be seen heading outdoors right before impact the sound following seconds later. Crippled plane in this video posted by or resident outside Iran shows the aircraft apparently on fire. Breaking apart in crushing three miles away. The impact also capture by cctv video which is airing on a Ronnie and media you can see the debris streaking past the camera. The videos reinforcing western intelligence that says a Ron's anti aircraft systems hit the plane. He evidence indicates that the plane. Was shot down by an Iranians surface to air missile somebody could have made a mistake. Some people say it was mechanical I personally I don't think that's. Even a question personally 176. People were killed. Overnight Ronnie and officials imparted to Canadian and United States National Transportation Safety Board. Along with Boeing to help in the investigation. As the country continues to deny shooting down the jet calling it scientifically impossible. But look this with the scene hours after the crash Wednesday. And this is video from Thursday morning. The crash scene cleared by the Iranian government of wreckage and potential evidence but investigators did recover the black box which could help pieced together the true. Before Americans can joint investigation the State Department and other government officials would need to give the green light for the NTSB to participate.

